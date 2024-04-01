Capt. Holden, Air Combat Command poses with children during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 7, 2024. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 19:55
|Photo ID:
|8326149
|VIRIN:
|240407-F-XM554-1089
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Combat Command poses for photo with guests [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT