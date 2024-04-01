Lt. Col. Megan Rios, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, pins the Humanitarian Service Medal on to Staff Sgt. Erika Dorsey, 926th AMDS health services management specialist, during a ceremony April 7, 2024, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Rios also issued the Oath of Office to commission now-1st Lt. Dorsey into the Medical Service Corps as a registered nurse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 18:31
|Photo ID:
|8326086
|VIRIN:
|240407-F-PZ006-8837
|Resolution:
|5012x3759
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Erika Dorsey commissions into the Medical Service Corps [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT