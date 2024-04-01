Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Erika Dorsey commissions into the Medical Service Corps

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Megan Rios, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, pins the Humanitarian Service Medal on to Staff Sgt. Erika Dorsey, 926th AMDS health services management specialist, during a ceremony April 7, 2024, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Rios also issued the Oath of Office to commission now-1st Lt. Dorsey into the Medical Service Corps as a registered nurse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 18:31
    Photo ID: 8326084
    VIRIN: 240407-F-PZ006-5750
    Resolution: 5504x4128
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Erika Dorsey commissions into the Medical Service Corps [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing

