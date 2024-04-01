Staff Sgt. Erika Dorsey commissions into the Medical Service Corps

Lt. Col. Megan Rios, 926th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander, pins the Humanitarian Service Medal on to Staff Sgt. Erika Dorsey, 926th AMDS health services management specialist, during a ceremony April 7, 2024, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Rios also issued the Oath of Office to commission now-1st Lt. Dorsey into the Medical Service Corps as a registered nurse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

