    Flight Ops Aboard TR [Image 11 of 14]

    Flight Ops Aboard TR

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Kameron Allen, from Tampa, Fla., left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Amariah McComb, from Panama City Beach, Fla., prepare an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, for launch on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 7, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8325409
    VIRIN: 240407-N-YG401-1026
    Resolution: 4319x2879
    Size: 760.46 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

