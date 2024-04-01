PHILIPPINE SEA (April 7, 2024) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 1st Class Timothy Bollinger, from Jacksonville, Fla., rehearses songs for a church service aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 7, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krescent Peters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 09:47 Photo ID: 8325408 VIRIN: 240407-N-SP932-1010 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 785.72 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Church Service [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Krescent Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.