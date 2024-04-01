Airmen with the 138th Maintenance Squadron give Maj. Joshua Schell, incoming 138th Maintenance Squadron commander, his first salute at during a change of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., April 6, 2024. Schell assumed command from Col. Frank Horton, the 138th Maintenance Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Barnes Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 09:08 Photo ID: 8325404 VIRIN: 240406-Z-BX562-3062 Resolution: 3307x2362 Size: 1.36 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 138th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.