    138th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    138th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 138th Maintenance Squadron give Maj. Joshua Schell, incoming 138th Maintenance Squadron commander, his first salute at during a change of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., April 6, 2024. Schell assumed command from Col. Frank Horton, the 138th Maintenance Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Barnes Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

