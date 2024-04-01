138th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony

Col. Frank Horton, 138th Maintenance Squadron Group commander, speaks to Maj. Joshua Schell’s, incoming 138th Maintenance Squadron commander, character and reputation at an assumption of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., April 6, 2024. Horton talked about Joshua’s respectable nature and how he knew the squadron would be in good hands. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Barnes Released)

