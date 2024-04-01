138th Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony

Col. Frank Horton, 138th Maintenance Squadron Group commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Joshua Schell, incoming 138th Maintenance Squadron commander, at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., April 6, 2024. The symbolic gesture is a military tradition that shows the literal and metaphorical passing of command and responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Barnes Released)
