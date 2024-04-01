Fuel Purity Test

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Isiah Key, from Long Island, N.Y., tests fuel purity aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 6, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 06:10 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA