    Fuel Tank Maintenance [Image 4 of 7]

    Fuel Tank Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Golo Barzee, from Eugene, Ore., cleans fuel tank connectors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 6, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 06:10
    Photo ID: 8325356
    VIRIN: 240406-N-EQ851-1012
    Resolution: 2796x4971
    Size: 762.65 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Tank Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

