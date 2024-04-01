Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Takes Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    CH-47 Takes Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division flys over head on April 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 00:24
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Takes Flight [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH47
    82nd CAB
    GSAB
    Flippers
    CH47 Chinnok

