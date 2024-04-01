A CH-47 assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division flys over head on April 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 00:24
|Photo ID:
|8325259
|VIRIN:
|240406-A-ID763-5538
|Resolution:
|7047x4700
|Size:
|11.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CH-47 Takes Flight [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
