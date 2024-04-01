Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1 [Image 11 of 11]

    The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Emily claps to music played by U.S. Air Force Band of the West during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph April 6, 2024. The Band of the West provides hundreds of performances to military and civilian audiences throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

