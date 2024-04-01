Emily claps to music played by U.S. Air Force Band of the West during The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph April 6, 2024. The Band of the West provides hundreds of performances to military and civilian audiences throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 21:31 Photo ID: 8325167 VIRIN: 240406-F-QK189-1175 Resolution: 5692x3787 Size: 3.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.