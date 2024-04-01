Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1 [Image 3 of 11]

    The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1

    JOIN BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, Thunderbirds commander/leader and Thunderbird #1, administers the oath of enlistment to Air and Space Force recruits in the San Antonio delayed entry program during The Great Texas Airshow, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 6, 2024. The oath of enlistment is a time-honored oath where recruits affirm their commitment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Family and friends witnessed the enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Gabriel Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

