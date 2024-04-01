The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, Thunderbirds commander/leader and Thunderbird #1, administers the oath of enlistment to Air and Space Force recruits in the San Antonio delayed entry program during The Great Texas Airshow, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, April 6, 2024. The oath of enlistment is a time-honored oath where recruits affirm their commitment to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Family and friends witnessed the enlistment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

