The Great Texas Airshow 2024, Day 1

Guests visit The Great Texas Airshow at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph April 6, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Jones)

