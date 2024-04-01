137th Special Operations Wing Airmen congratulate U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, after a change of command ceremony April 5, 2024, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 137th Special Operations Wing welcomed Dreyer as its 20th commander and first female wing commander, making history as it continues to be at the forefront of the ever-evolving realm of multi-domain conflict.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8324738
|VIRIN:
|240405-Z-SS025-1377
|Resolution:
|6003x4002
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Caitlin Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT