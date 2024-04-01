137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander

137th Special Operations Wing Airmen congratulate U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer, 137th Special Operations Wing commander, after a change of command ceremony April 5, 2024, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. The 137th Special Operations Wing welcomed Dreyer as its 20th commander and first female wing commander, making history as it continues to be at the forefront of the ever-evolving realm of multi-domain conflict.

