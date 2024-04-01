Airmen of the 137th Special Operations Wing gather to usher in a new era of leadership as U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer assumes command as the first woman wing commander during a change of command ceremony April 5, 2024. As the 20th commander of the 137th SOW, Dreyer will develop and lead 1,200 Citizen Airmen as they set the Oklahoma Standard around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caitlin Carnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 11:48 Photo ID: 8324736 VIRIN: 240405-Z-SS025-1274 Resolution: 6153x4102 Size: 3.24 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Caitlin Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.