    137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander [Image 1 of 3]

    137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Caitlin Carnes 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Airmen of the 137th Special Operations Wing gather to usher in a new era of leadership as U.S. Air Force Col. Shelby Dreyer assumes command as the first woman wing commander during a change of command ceremony April 5, 2024. As the 20th commander of the 137th SOW, Dreyer will develop and lead 1,200 Citizen Airmen as they set the Oklahoma Standard around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caitlin Carnes)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8324736
    VIRIN: 240405-Z-SS025-1274
    Resolution: 6153x4102
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Caitlin Carnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    wing commander
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Change of Command
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing

