137th SOW makes history with first female wing commander

U.S. Air Force color guard team prepares to present the colors at the 137th Special Operations Wing change of command on April 5, 2024, at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City. Dreyer made history as the first woman to command the 137th Special Operations Wing, beginning a new chapter for the wing parallel to a shift throughout Air Force Special Operations Command to a faster-paced, collaborative and adaptable fighting force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Caitlin Carnes)

