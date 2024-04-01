Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict visits 137th SOW [Image 1 of 7]

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict visits 137th SOW

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing

    The Honorable Christopher Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, participates in a presentation about the 137th Special Operations Wing mission during a visit to Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, April 4, 2024. Maier is responsible for all special operations, irregular warfare, counterterrorism and information operations policy issues and the oversight of special operations peculiar administrative matters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8324704
    VIRIN: 240404-Z-AP992-2003
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict visits 137th SOW [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    ASD SO/LIC

