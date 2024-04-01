The Honorable Christopher Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, coins Tech. Sgt. Curtis Getz, a 137th Special Operations Wing Airman who competed in the U.S. Special Operations Command Service Member of the Year competition, during a visit to Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, April 4, 2024. Maier is responsible for all special operations, irregular warfare, counterterrorism and information operations policy issues and the oversight of special operations peculiar administrative matters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 09:40 Photo ID: 8324707 VIRIN: 240404-Z-AP992-2007 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.6 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict visits 137th SOW [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.