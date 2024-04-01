Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict visits 137th SOW

The Honorable Christopher Maier, middle, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, speaks with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Christopher Eason, right, Assistant Adjutant General, Oklahoma Air National Guard, during a visit to Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, April 4, 2024. Maier is responsible for all special operations, irregular warfare, counterterrorism and information operations policy issues and the oversight of special operations peculiar administrative matters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
