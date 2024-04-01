Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 05:02 Photo ID: 8324574 VIRIN: 240405-A-ID763-9323 Resolution: 5304x7952 Size: 18.04 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 3-82 Medical Training [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.