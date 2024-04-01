Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-82 Medical Training [Image 3 of 14]

    3-82 Medical Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Medics assigned to the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct IV medical training on April 5, 2024. Medical training ensures Paratroopers remain ready. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 05:02
    Photo ID: 8324561
    VIRIN: 240405-A-ID763-5240
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 23.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-82 Medical Training [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training
    3-82 Medical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    Medics
    IV
    Fluids

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT