U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand

Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks at a ceremony to present Air Marshal Kevin R. Short, New Zealand Defense Force Chief of Defence Force, with the Legion of Merit at the U.S. Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 6, 2024. The Legion of Merit is the highest accolade that the U.S. can bestow upon a foreign leader; it is reserved for individuals who have shown exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

