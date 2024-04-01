Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand

    WGN, NEW ZEALAND

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Warrant Officer Class One Mark Mortiboy, warrant officer of the defence force for the New Zealand Defense Force, speaks with Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, after a ceremony in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 6, 2024. Aquilino met with several defense and government leaders in New Zealand to discuss security challenges in the Oceania and Indo-Pacific, build partner capacity for interoperability, and increase cooperation on emerging technologies in space and cyber. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 04:22
    Photo ID: 8324553
    VIRIN: 240406-N-BD629-1526
    Resolution: 2677x4024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: WGN, NZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT