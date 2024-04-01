U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand

Warrant Officer Class One Mark Mortiboy, warrant officer of the defence force for the New Zealand Defense Force, speaks with Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, after a ceremony in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 6, 2024. Aquilino met with several defense and government leaders in New Zealand to discuss security challenges in the Oceania and Indo-Pacific, build partner capacity for interoperability, and increase cooperation on emerging technologies in space and cyber. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

