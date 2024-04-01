Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand

    WGN, NEW ZEALAND

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Air Marshal Kevin R. Short, New Zealand Defense Force Chief of Defence Force, receives the Legion of Merit pinned by Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in Wellington, New Zealand, on April 6, 2024. The Legion of Merit is the highest accolade that the U.S. can bestow upon a foreign leader; it is reserved for individuals who have shown exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 04:22
    Location: WGN, NZ
    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Travels to New Zealand [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partners and Allies
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM

