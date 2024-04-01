U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, signs this year’s Month of the Military Child, Autism Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes several awareness observances during the month of April, including Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8324129 VIRIN: 240404-F-PH596-1031 Resolution: 6424x3988 Size: 15.72 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis leaders sign April proclamation [Image 5 of 5], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.