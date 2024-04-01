U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, signs this year’s Month of the Military Child, Autism Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes several awareness observances during the month of April, including Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 19:02 Photo ID: 8324127 VIRIN: 240404-F-PH596-1023 Resolution: 6167x4111 Size: 17.47 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis leaders sign April Proclamations [Image 5 of 5], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.