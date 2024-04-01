Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis leaders sign April proclamations [Image 5 of 5]

    Travis leaders sign April proclamations

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Brady-Lee, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander, left, Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, middle, and Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, right, display this year’s signed Month of the Military Child, Autism Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 4, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes several awareness observances during the month of April, including Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention.

    This work, Travis leaders sign April proclamations [Image 5 of 5], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    Randall Couch

