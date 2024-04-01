U.S. service members, civilian community members and agency employees come together for a sexual assault awareness and prevention summit at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2024. The goal of the sexual assault awareness and prevention program is to build a coalition against sexual violence in the military community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8324018
|VIRIN:
|240405-Z-JA962-1473
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.9 MB
|Location:
|CARLISLE, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual assault awareness and prevention summit [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT