Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sexual assault awareness and prevention summit [Image 6 of 7]

    Sexual assault awareness and prevention summit

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. service members, civilian community members and agency employees come together for a sexual assault awareness and prevention summit at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2024. The goal of the sexual assault awareness and prevention program is to build a coalition against sexual violence in the military community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8324017
    VIRIN: 240405-Z-JA962-7893
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual assault awareness and prevention summit [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAAPM summit
    SAAPM summit
    SAAPM summit
    SAAPM summit
    SAAPM summit
    Sexual assault awareness and prevention summit
    Sexual assault awareness and prevention summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Carlisle

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Carlisle
    Heritage and Education Center
    Sexual Assault Awareness and prevention month
    Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh
    DoD Sexual Assault Awareness and prevention Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT