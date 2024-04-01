Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army War College and PA Guard join to fight sexual violence

    SAAPM summit

    Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Pennsylvania...... read more read more

    CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Story by Capt. Angela Clemons 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CARLISLE, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania National Guard and the U.S. Army War College Sexual Assault Prevention & Response program collaborated to organize the first joint sexual assault awareness and prevention summit, April 5, 2024, at Army Heritage and Education Center here.

    This event was held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

    The summit, themed "Change through Unity – Power. Protect. Prevent.," served as a platform to bring together military and civilian communities to raise awareness and further prevent sexual assault.

    “We had the pleasure to partner with the U.S. Army War College’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and it allowed us to leverage resources, share expertise and reach a broader audience,” said Capt. Rose Mast, a SARC with the Pennsylvania National Guard. “This is a great event for military leaders to have the knowledge on.”

    The summit commenced with opening remarks delivered by Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, commandant of the U.S. Army War College, and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Pennsylvania National Guard. Guest speaker Rashan Legard shared remarks, and two panel discussions were held. These panels addressed topics such as the impact of sexual assault on mental health and the processes of reporting sexual assault and supporting survivors.

    The summit prioritized raising awareness within both military and civilian communities. Extensive outreach efforts ensured that the message reached a broad audience, emphasizing the importance of unity in tackling such a critical issue.

    “The summit is where change begins and this is where the ideas come from,” said McHugh.

    Various resource agencies were present at the event to advocate further for victims and prevention. These included the Army and Air sexual assault response coordinators, chaplains, equal opportunity representatives, the Army Investigation Division and other relevant organizations.

    SAAPM serves as a crucial period for the PA National Guard SAPR office to reaffirm its dedication to combatting sexual assault and fostering a culture of safety, respect, and support within the organization. Through continued education, advocacy, and support, the SAPR office strives to create a community where all members can thrive free from the threat of sexual violence.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 13:42
    Story ID: 467992
    Location: CARLISLE, PA, US
    This work, Army War College and PA Guard join to fight sexual violence, by CPT Angela Clemons, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    people
    U.S. Army War College
    Carlisle Barracks
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

