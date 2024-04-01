Army War College and PA Guard join to fight sexual violence

Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Pennsylvania...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Pennsylvania National Guard, shares remarks during a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month summit at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2024. The goal of the event is to spread awareness about, and build a coalition to prevent, sexual violence in the military and civilian communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Aliyah Vivier) see less | View Image Page

CARLISLE, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania National Guard and the U.S. Army War College Sexual Assault Prevention & Response program collaborated to organize the first joint sexual assault awareness and prevention summit, April 5, 2024, at Army Heritage and Education Center here.



This event was held in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



The summit, themed "Change through Unity – Power. Protect. Prevent.," served as a platform to bring together military and civilian communities to raise awareness and further prevent sexual assault.



“We had the pleasure to partner with the U.S. Army War College’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and it allowed us to leverage resources, share expertise and reach a broader audience,” said Capt. Rose Mast, a SARC with the Pennsylvania National Guard. “This is a great event for military leaders to have the knowledge on.”



The summit commenced with opening remarks delivered by Maj. Gen. David C. Hill, commandant of the U.S. Army War College, and Brig. Gen. Laura McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army for the Pennsylvania National Guard. Guest speaker Rashan Legard shared remarks, and two panel discussions were held. These panels addressed topics such as the impact of sexual assault on mental health and the processes of reporting sexual assault and supporting survivors.



The summit prioritized raising awareness within both military and civilian communities. Extensive outreach efforts ensured that the message reached a broad audience, emphasizing the importance of unity in tackling such a critical issue.



“The summit is where change begins and this is where the ideas come from,” said McHugh.



Various resource agencies were present at the event to advocate further for victims and prevention. These included the Army and Air sexual assault response coordinators, chaplains, equal opportunity representatives, the Army Investigation Division and other relevant organizations.



SAAPM serves as a crucial period for the PA National Guard SAPR office to reaffirm its dedication to combatting sexual assault and fostering a culture of safety, respect, and support within the organization. Through continued education, advocacy, and support, the SAPR office strives to create a community where all members can thrive free from the threat of sexual violence.