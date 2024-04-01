Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, are recognized by Oklahoma representatives at the Oklahoma State Capitol, April 3, 2024. The Airmen sat in on a session where representatives of Oklahoma shared updates and introduced their guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 11:19 Photo ID: 8323322 VIRIN: 240403-F-UX118-1061 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.6 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Altus AFB Airmen visit Oklahoma’s State Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.