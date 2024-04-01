Altus AFB Airmen visit Oklahoma’s State Capitol

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, visited the Oklahoma State Capitol, where they met local legislators and attended the 2024 AERO Oklahoma Aviation, Aerospace & Defense Awareness Day, April 3, 2024.



The AERO Oklahoma expo is an annual event at the State Capitol where Oklahoma legislators, Airmen from Altus, Tinker and Vance AFB, and aviation industry representatives share updates and industry modernizations.



“This was a fantastic networking opportunity,” said 2nd Lt. Katharine Lewis, 97th Contracting Squadron contracting manager. “There were a lot of different representatives from the industry, as well as representatives from public service. It was good to interact with and talk to people about what our needs are and the things we’re looking for as we move forward.”



Throughout the day, Airmen had the opportunity to visit information booths and learn about the flying community across Oklahoma. They also met with Oklahoma State Rep. Gerrid Kendrix and Sen. Brent Howard, who are Altus natives and representatives of the community.



“Oklahoma is one of those states that is very supportive of our military,” said Rep. Kendrix, “We value the expertise you guys bring.”



Not only did the Airmen explore the aerospace sector of Oklahoma, they also discovered the support Oklahoma extends to its Airmen.



“Attending AERO Oklahoma gave the team good insight on what the representatives and senators are doing for the military personnel that live in Oklahoma and their families,” said Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Marrufo, 97th Wing Staff Agencies senior enlisted leader, “They showed us how much they’re getting out and being involved and getting down for Altus.”

