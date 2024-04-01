Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB Airmen visit Oklahoma’s State Capitol [Image 2 of 3]

    Altus AFB Airmen visit Oklahoma’s State Capitol

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, pose for a photo with Representative Gerrid Kendrix at the Oklahoma State Capitol, April 3, 2024. Rep. Kendrix showed airmen the representative’s meeting room and they sat in on a legislative session. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 11:19
    Photo ID: 8323321
    VIRIN: 240403-F-UX118-1043
    Resolution: 5749x3833
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus AFB Airmen visit Oklahoma’s State Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

