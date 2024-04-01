Airmen from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, pose for a photo with Representative Gerrid Kendrix at the Oklahoma State Capitol, April 3, 2024. Rep. Kendrix showed airmen the representative’s meeting room and they sat in on a legislative session. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8323321
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-UX118-1043
|Resolution:
|5749x3833
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Altus AFB Airmen visit Oklahoma’s State Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Altus AFB Airmen visit Oklahoma’s State Capitol
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT