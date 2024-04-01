Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Team Addresses Coalition Forces in Syria [Image 6 of 6]

    Command Team Addresses Coalition Forces in Syria

    SYRIA

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Lt. Col. Steven Miller, Commander of Special Operations Task Force - Levant, addresses a group of Coalition forces on April 3, 2024 in northeastern Syria. Special Operations Task Force-Levant’s command team visited and spoke with Coalition forces about their shared mission to advise and assist our partners forces in the region to ensure Daesh does not re-emerge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce)

    This work, Command Team Addresses Coalition Forces in Syria [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Berets
    SOF
    5th Special Forces Group
    Airborne
    5SFG(A)

