Coalition forces listen to Special Operations Task Force - Levant’s command team on April 3, 2024 in northeastern Syria. The command team spoke about the shared mission to advise and assist our partners forces in the region to ensure Daesh does not re-emerge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:47 Photo ID: 8323199 VIRIN: 240403-A-JP927-1107 Resolution: 2145x2832 Size: 1.59 MB Location: SY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Team Addresses Coalition Forces in Syria [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.