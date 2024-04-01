Command Sgt. Maj. Troy T.J. Collard, Command Sergeant Major of Special Operations Task Force - Levant, addresses a group of Coalition forces on April 3, 2024 in northeastern Syria. Special Operations Task Force Levant’s command team visited and spoke with Coalition forces about their shared mission to advise and assist our partners forces in the region to ensure Daesh does not re-emerge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Emma Scearce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:47 Photo ID: 8323197 VIRIN: 240403-A-JP927-1049 Resolution: 2098x3730 Size: 3.55 MB Location: SY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Team Addresses Coalition Forces in Syria [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.