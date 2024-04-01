Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:50 Photo ID: 8323194 VIRIN: 240403-A-JL021-1022 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 16.61 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.