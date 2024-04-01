Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child [Image 1 of 4]

    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Shelley Williams, New Parent Support home visitor, and Lee Farmer, Beaty Theater manager, stand by the prepared concessions for Month of the Military Child Movie Morning at Beaty Theater April 3, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8323191
    VIRIN: 240403-A-JL021-1011
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child
    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child
    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child
    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    Month of the Military Child
    Military Kids
    New Parent Support
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2024
    Beaty Theater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT