    New Parent Support puts on a Movie Day in honor of Month of the Military Child

    Families snuggle into their seats at Beaty Theater to enjoy Month of the Military Child.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Story by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Parents and their little ones snuggled into their seats this morning at the Beaty Theater to enjoy a movie day put on by Army Community Service’s New Parent Support.

    New Parent Support invited Fort Gregg-Adams’s youngest community members to enjoy a movie day at Beaty Theater in honor of Month of the Military Child. The event was open to parents and their little ones aging one to four years old.

    “This event has become a family favorite,” said Shelley Williams, New Parent Support home visitor. “We try to put on this event every April in honor of Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Awareness Month.”

    Parents and their children were encouraged to wear purple clothing to the movie to celebrate resilient military children.

    The event included a free movie snack bar where parents and their children could grab snacks like popcorn, juice boxes, candy, chips and more. Among the snacks were also toys and mini dinosaur stuffed animals for each child to grab and keep.

    “We’re so grateful to our attending families and to Lee Farmer, the Beaty Theater manager, for allowing us to hold this event here each year,” she said.

    To learn more about Fort Gregg-Adams Army Community Service New Parent Support, click here: https://gregg-adams.armymwr.com/programs/family-advocacy-program/new-parent-support-program-npsp

    To learn more about the Fort Gregg-Adams Beaty Theater, click here: https://gregg-adams.armymwr.com/programs/beaty-theater

    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    Month of the Military Child
    Military Kids
    New Parent Support
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2024
    Beaty Theater

