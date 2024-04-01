Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

Capt. Robert Skinker (center, right) and 1st Lt. Luke Orsay, with the 5th Engineer Battalion, raise the Rugged Best Sapper Competition trophy, presented by Col. Aaron Cox, 36th Engineer Brigade commander (right), and 36th En. Bde. Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon Cummings Dec. 7 at Gerlach Field. Skinker and Orsay will be competing in the Best Sapper Competition April 19 to 22.

