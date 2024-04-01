Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Robert Skinker (center, right) and 1st Lt. Luke Orsay, with the 5th Engineer Battalion, raise the Rugged Best Sapper Competition trophy, presented by Col. Aaron Cox, 36th Engineer Brigade commander (right), and 36th En. Bde. Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon Cummings Dec. 7 at Gerlach Field. Skinker and Orsay will be competing in the Best Sapper Competition April 19 to 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8323190
    VIRIN: 231207-A-FH875-6948
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition
    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition
    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT