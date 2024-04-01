1st Lt. Aron Carrow and Sgt. 1st Class Guillermo Sanchez, with the 35th Engineer Battalion, train for the non-standard physical fitness test portion of the Best Sapper Competition April 1 at Training Area 106. According to the Best Sapper Competition’s Facebook page, the test consists of crater can front squats, burpees over a low wall, dead lifts, log step ups, low crawling through a tub on your back, crater can press ups, crater can squat thrusters, crater can lunges, a 200-meter crater can run and a 3-mile run.
Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition
