    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Aron Carrow and Sgt. 1st Class Guillermo Sanchez, with the 35th Engineer Battalion, train for the non-standard physical fitness test portion of the Best Sapper Competition April 1 at Training Area 106. According to the Best Sapper Competition’s Facebook page, the test consists of crater can front squats, burpees over a low wall, dead lifts, log step ups, low crawling through a tub on your back, crater can press ups, crater can squat thrusters, crater can lunges, a 200-meter crater can run and a 3-mile run.

    This work, Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

