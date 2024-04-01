Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Brandon Ferraz, 1st Engineer Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, and Staff Sgt. Gary Coggins, a drill sergeant for Company D, 31st Engineer Battalion, practice operating a robot April 3 at Training Area 401 in preparation for the Best Sapper Competition April 19 to 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8323189
    VIRIN: 240403-A-FH875-6482
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition
    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition
    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT