Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 09:44 Photo ID: 8323189 VIRIN: 240403-A-FH875-6482 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.96 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Local competitors prepare to be all they can be for Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.