PMRF and Kauai Police Department Complete the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course.

240229-N-LZ409-1209 KAUAI, Hawai‘i (Feb. 29, 2024) Kauai Police Department police officers pose for a photo during the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. EVOC allows for high speed evasive maneuvers while simulating a high speed chase in a safe and controlled environment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operation simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

