240229-N-LZ409-1209 KAUAI, Hawai‘i (Feb. 29, 2024) Kauai Police Department police officers pose for a photo during the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. EVOC allows for high speed evasive maneuvers while simulating a high speed chase in a safe and controlled environment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operation simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 19:55
|Photo ID:
|8322309
|VIRIN:
|240229-N-LZ409-1209
|Resolution:
|4103x2731
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMRF and Kauai Police Department Complete the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
