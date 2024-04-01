PMRF and Kauai Police Department Complete the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course.

240229-N-LZ409-1069 KAUAI, Hawai‘i (Feb. 29, 2024) Kauai Police Department completes the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. EVOC allows for high speed evasive maneuvers while simulating a high speed chase in a safe and controlled environment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operation simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

