    PMRF and Kauai Police Department Complete the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. [Image 1 of 3]

    PMRF and Kauai Police Department Complete the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    240229-N-LZ409-1006 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Feb. 29, 2024) Kauai Police Department completes the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course (EVOC) on Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. EVOC allows for high speed evasive maneuvers while simulating a high speed chase in a safe and controlled environment. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operation simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    This work, PMRF and Kauai Police Department Complete the Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Police
    Training
    PMRF
    USNavy
    EVOC

