    Shipshape and Seaworthy with USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5]

    Shipshape and Seaworthy with USS Tripoli

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240403-N-VJ326-1086
    Fireman Omar Aashour, from Brooklyn, New York, marks an oil sample aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 3, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

