Shipshape and Seaworthy with USS Tripoli

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Amy Loi, from Denver, changes a reverse osmosis unit component aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in San Diego, April 3, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)
